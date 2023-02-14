Body of man reported to have drowned found today

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of man, believed to be the victim who drowned while bathing in Sungai Pisang last Sunday, was found at the tidal gate of Sungai Kerdas, Gombak, here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, in a statement, said the body was found at 10.34 am about 10 metres from where he was reported to have drowned.

The man and a friend were said to be bathing in Sungai Pisang at Batu 12, Gombak, last Sunday when he was believed to have been swept by the current and drowned. - Bernama