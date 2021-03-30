Body of man who drowned in Lake Kenyir found today

KUALA BERANG: The body of a man who drowned while bathing in Sungai Petuang, Lake Kenyir, last Saturday, was found floating in the middle of the lake at 7.10am today.

Hulu Terengganu police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the body of Ami Azzizol Abu Bakri, 22, from Dungun, was found by a chalet operator, about 1.5 kilometre away from where the victim was last seen, who then alerted the police.

The body was retrieved by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and then sent to Hulu Terengganu Hospital, he said in a statement today.

In the incident last Saturday, Ami Azzizol was bathing in the river when witnesses saw him struggling for help.

One of the witnesses jumped into the river to help, but was unable to rescue the victim, who then disappeared into the river. -Bernama