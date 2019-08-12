Body of man who fell overboard during storm found

ALOR STAR: The body of the man suspected to have fallen overboard from his fibre boat, when the tail-end of typhoon Lekima lashed the northern states of the peninsula on Friday, was found beached at Titi Tok Arab, Jerlun yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone chief Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad in a statement here today said Peoples Volunteer Corps (Rela) members found the body of 62-year-old Azimat Hassan at the location at 6.25pm.

He said the Search and Rescue Operation also involved the police, King Air and local fishermen.

The victim’s body was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here.

The storm disaster claimed one life, left scores of homes damaged and hundreds of trees uprooted. - Bernama