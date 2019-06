LAHAD DATU: The body of a man without both hands which were believed to have been eaten by a crocodile was found floating in the river area of Ladang Tabin Hap Seng, Jalan Temenggong, here at noon today.

The body was found at 12.25pm and was believed to belong to Indonesian national, Rudy Gessa, 44, who was reported missing after going out to fish in the river at 4pm yesterday.

Senior Fire Officer Abu Bakar Taraji, when contacted, confirmed the discovery and said that the body was found about 2km from the spot where the victim was fishing.

“The body was found without the hands and left leg that is from the thigh downwards,“ he said when contacted here.

At 8am today, the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call about a man who went missing and three men and an officer were sent to the location for a search and rescue operation.

The operation which was also participated by members of the Royal Malaysia Police and Rela was discontinued at 1pm. — Bernama