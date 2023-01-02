Body of mentally disabled man found floating on Malacca River

MALACCA: The body of a mentally disabled man was found floating in the Malacca River near Kampung Morten this morning.

Malacca Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said the body of Lim Tee Siang, 38, was found at 11.25 am by a Malacca River Cruise boatman before he alerted police.

“Acting upon information, a team of police rushed to the scene and found the body floating face down on the surface of the Malacca River and was fully clothed,“ he said in a statement today.

He said a preliminary inspection of the body revealed that there were no visible signs of a criminal act, except that it was believed that the victim had just died.

The victim’s father, Lim Seng Fok, 72, confirmed that the body found was that of his son, who had mental problems and was discharged from the Malacca Hospital yesterday after receiving treatment for his illness.

Christopher said the victim’s father also told him that his son’s body was found about 100 metres from his restaurant in Pengkalan Rama.

“The victim’s father said that his son was at his restaurant and was walking along the Malacca River the morning before the incident, and he did not suspect any criminal act against his son,“ he said.

The body was sent to the Malacca Hospital for a post-mortem. - Bernama