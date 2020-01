SEREMBAN: The body of a man believed to have drowned while fishing in Sungai Rompin, Bahau near here last night, was found around 3.05pm today.

Negri Sembilan Zone 3 Fire Supt Mohd Hafiz Mohd Shariff said the victim, S. Palanisamy, 48, was found fully clothed at the bottom of the river about 100m from where he was reported to have been fishing.

He said they received a call at about 10.35pm yesterday and left instantly arriving at the scene about 30 minutes later with 19 officers and personnel from the Bahau and Jempol Fire and Rescue Stations.

“We received a police report yesterday saying the victim went out fishing at 11.05am wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and using slippers, however, until 8pm the victim had not returned home.

“The victim’s family and villagers tried looking for him last night at the spot where he was fishing but did not find him. The body was found only today at 3.05pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

According to two witnesses, they saw the victim fishing between 5pm and 7.45pm.

“A search was carried out approximately 200m to 300m around the river and a fishing rod made from an oil palm frond believed to be the victims were found. The search operation ended around 1 am and resumed at 9 am today,” he said.

Mohd Hafiz said the body had been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama