Body of missing angler in Tasik Gubir found

SIK: The body of an angler who was feared drowned in Tasik Gubir near here last Monday, was found by rescuers in the river area of the lake yesterday.

Sik District police chief DSP Abdull Razak Osman said the deceased identified as Muhammad Amirul Akmal Rashid, 29, was found floating in mid-river at 4.47pm about 50 metres from where he was swept away by strong currents.

“The rescue team returned to the base at about 6pm and handed over the body to police to be taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post-mortem,“ he said here yesterday.

On Monday, Bernama reported that an angler in his 20s was feared drowned in Tasik Gubir near here while the fire department received an emergency call at 4.57pm.

Abdull Razak said the victim was said to have spent the night at Tasik Gubir, camping with seven other friends for fishing on Sunday.

“According to the victim’s friend, at 9.30am on Monday, six of them boarded a boat to go fishing and left two others at the campsite...at about 1.30pm, the six returned and went to the river near the campsite to catch fish.

“They got off the boat and waded through the river, but a few minutes later, the current suddenly turned swift, causing them to panic and flee to the bank, but the victim got into difficulties,” he said. - Bernama