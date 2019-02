BELURAN: The lifeless body of seven-year-old Amanual Darius, who was reported missing and feared drowned yesterday, was found this morning.

According to a statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), some villagers found him at 7.47am in Sungai Kampung Muanad 3, 10m from where he was last seen playing with friends on the riverbank.

His father filed a police report immediately after his son vanished around 4.30pm.

The body has been handed over to the police. — Bernama