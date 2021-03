KUANTAN: The body of a boy who was feared drowned along with his uncle after being swept away by the currents at Sungai Pahang yesterday, was found this morning.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Yusri Othman, in confirming the matter, said the body of Mohammad Naufal Farhan Mohd Azrul, eight, from Kampung Loyang in Sanggang, Temerloh was recovered by the Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) at 10.33am.

“The victim’s body was found about 35 metres from the scene,” he told Bernama when contacted.

In the 4.50pm incident at Kampung Loyang yesterday, Mohammad Naufal Farhan was swept away by the currents while bathing in the river, along with his uncle Mohd Hakim Faqih Norazmi, 16, who tried to rescue him.

Meanwhile, Pahang JBPM Operations Division assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani said the search and rescue operation for Mohd Hakim Faqih was resumed at 8am today, covering an area of two kilometres from the place he was reported missing.

The operation involves personnel from the Temerloh Fire and Rescue Station and the Bukit Angin PPDA, he said. — Bernama