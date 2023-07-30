Body of missing child at Teluk Senangin Beach found this morning

IPOH: The body of a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Teluk Senangin Beach area in Lumut yesterday was found by a fisherman this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim, identified as Muhammad Faris Irfan, was found at 8.20am.

“The body was found about two nautical miles near Tanjung Hantu from where he was believed to have disappeared,” he said in a statement today, adding that the body has been handed over to the police.

Yesterday, Sabarodzi said the department was alerted of the incident at 3.19pm after family members lodged a police report when they realised the victim missing at about 1pm.

The search operation was called off at 6.30pm after failing to find clues to the child’s disappearance.

However, the search continued last night after someone reported seeing the child walking aimlessly at 3.15pm around the chalets near the beach area. - Bernama