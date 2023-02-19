Body of missing commando found at Tanjung Sepat

MELAKA: The body of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) commando, Lance Corp Edrin Baintim, 25, who went missing while undergoing dive training in the waters of Pulau Undan on Feb 7 has been found at the mangrove area of Tanjung Sepat, Selangor today.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Melaka and Negeri Sembilan director Capt (Maritime) Iskandar Ishak (pix) said the body, still in full dive gear was found by the public around 10.15 am.

He said the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) was informed by the Kandang police station regarding the discovery and the Specialised Warfare Training Centre (Pulpak) confirmed that the body had been sent to Banting Hospital for further investigation.

“With the discovery of the body, the search and rescue operation was ended at 2.30 pm and the Indonesia National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has been informed of the matter,” he said in a statement here today.

He also thanked fellow agencies that were involved in the search efforts, including the MAF, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force, as weIl as local fishing communities.

The MMEA had suspended the week-long search and rescue operation after it failed to turn up any signs of the missing victim.

Edrin was reported missing on Feb 7 while undergoing dive training 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Undan.

He was participating in the ‘Pari Harimau’ exercise, a dive course, together with six officers and 37 other participants from Sungai Udang Pulpak. - Bernama