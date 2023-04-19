Body of missing elderly man found in Tasik Biru

KULAI: The body of an elderly man, who was reported missing while cycling in Taman Gemilang here on Monday, was found floating in Tasik Biru, Bukit Gemilang this morning.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the body of Liew You Foo, 63, was found by Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel at 11 am.

“The victim was believed to have fallen into the lake following the discovery of a pair of red shoes on the surface of the lake at 11.20 am yesterday.

“The victim’s body has been taken to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital here for a post-mortem”, he said in a statement today.

In a separate statement, Kulai fire and rescue station operations commander Assistant Fire Chief Superintendent Fairuz Helmi Mohd Ali said a distress call on the incident was received at about 3.30 pm on Monday.

He said the search and rescue operation was carried out around five kilometres from the main road and involved a radius of three kilometres from the last location where the victim was reported missing.

“At about 11.55 am, the victim was found floating in the lake and his body was handed over to the police for further investigations,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 1.15 pm today. - Bernama