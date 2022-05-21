Body of missing hiker found at Gunung Suku after a week

IPOH: The body of one of the two female hikers washed away by a water surge in Gunung Suku, Simpang Pulai here last Sunday was found today, the seventh day of the search and rescue operation (SAR) launched after the incident.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Muhamad Shahrizal Aris said the body was found intact but with head and body injuries.

“The body of a woman was found under a pile of debris in Sector C (tunnel area near Jalan Besar) at 11.20 am before it was handed over to police at 11.55 am.

“The search operation, involving 43 rescuers from various agencies with the assistance of the Canine Unit (K9), resumed at 9 am today and ended at 1 pm,“ he said in a statement.

It was reported that since Monday, the SAR team had found body parts believed to belong to one of the two hikers, See Su Yen, 32, from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, and Ng Yee Chew, 46, from Klang, Selangor, who were carried away by strong currents in the 5 am incident. - Bernama