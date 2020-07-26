Body of missing man found in a river

KUANTAN: A man, who was reported missing two days ago, is believed to have drowned after his body was found in a river at Kampung Sabak, Rompin, today.

Rompin District Police chief DSP Azari Miskon said the body of Che Ku Jalil Engku Man, 48, a self-employed from Kampung Feri Sabak, Rompin, was found wedged in some tree branches in the river by members of the public at about 11.45am.

“The victim’s niece had lodged a police report on his disappearance on Friday evening after failing to locate him, although his motorcycle was found near the river.

“The victim was last seen sending his one-year-old grandnephew to a relative’s house on Friday morning,” Azari said when contacted today.

He said a search and rescue operation was activated on the same day, involving 38 officers and personnel from the police, fire and rescue department as well as the Civil Defence Force.

He added that the family had identified the body before it was sent to the Rompin Hospital for post mortem. - Bernama