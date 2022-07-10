Body of missing three-year-old boy found drowned in Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a three-old boy, who was reported missing yesterday, was found in a ditch in Kampung Kuridak Gadong, Beaufort, this morning.

Beaufort district police chief, DSP Yusoff Zaki, said the body of Muhammad Qays Izhar Abd Halim, who is believed to have drowned, was found by the search and rescue (SAR) team and villagers at 10.30 am, about 70 metres from where the victim was reported missing.

“We received a report of the missing child at 10.30 am yesterday, and a SAR operation involving police, firefighters and villagers was carried out,” he said in a statement today.

Yusoff said the victim’s body was taken to Beaufort Hospital for further action.

Meanwhile, he added that search efforts are ongoing to locate an 18-month-old girl who went missing in Kampung Batu 66 in Beaufort yesterday.

“The victim is feared to have fallen into the river or disappeared in the forest after leaving the house. Search efforts are being carried out by the police and firemen with the help of the Tracker Dog Unit (K9), ” he said. — Bernama