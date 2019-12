BUTTERWORTH: The body of a Myanmar woman was found with a knife still stuck in her neck at her rented unit on the 19th floor of an apartment block in Butterworth, here last night.

North Seberang Perai (SPU) district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the body of the victim, Yoon Hati Htike, 29, who worked as a clinic’s assistant, was found in the main room of the apartment after her landlord opened the door to the unit when she did not turn up for work for the past three days.

‘’The police received a report from the woman’s employer that the victim had not turned up for work and could not be contacted. We managed to find the woman’s address tonight at 8pm and called her landlord as the door of the unit was locked,’’ he told reporters here last night.

He said that police found blood in several places when they went in after the door to the apartment was unlocked and found the body of the woman wrapped in a blanket under the bed in the main room.

He said a knife was found still stuck to her neck and there were also other stab wounds on her body.

‘’The victim and her husband rented the unit since four months ago. They were holders of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cards,’’ he said.

He said the police were seeking to detect the victim’s husband, also 29, to help in investigation and urged those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station.

‘’The woman’s body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post mortem,’’ he added. — Bernama