Body of naked man found near Sungai Golok

KOTA BHARU: The body of naked man was found by the Sungai Golok river near Kampung Simpangan in Tumpat, early this morning.

Tumpat acting police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said members of the public discovered the remains at 7.25 am, adding that the victim’s race could not be determined.

“The Kelantan Contingent Headquarters (IPK) forensic team that conducted the investigation found the body in prone position with both the hands and feet tied and the face covered with a cloth.

“Checks on the man’s body showed that he did not receive BCG vaccination and the victim believed to be in his 30s or 40s, could have been in the water for more than 24 hours,“ he said in a statement.

Tan said the police have met with the village heads and Thai residents living across the river to gather information on the dead person

“The body was sent to the Tumpat Hospital forensic unit for post mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said adding that Kelantan police would continue to work with the Southern Thai authorities for further investigation.

Those with information on the case or have a family member missing could contact investigating officer ASP Md Sani Md Saleh at 012-9216944. - Bernama