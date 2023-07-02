Body of newborn baby found in garbage dumpsite

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a newborn baby girl was found in a garbage dumpsite in front of the Taman Equine Welfare Home, in Seri Kembangan here, this morning.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said police received information at 10.05 am from members of the public about the discovery of the body of a light-skinned baby, wrapped in cloth and placed in an orange-coloured bag.

He said a garbage collector found the baby’s body in a garbage dumpsite.

“The baby’s body has been sent to the Serdang Hospital for an autopsy to identify the cause of death. The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth and causing death,“ he said in a statement today.

He asked the public with any information about the incident to contact the nearest police station. - Bernama