Body of newborn baby girl found abandoned at mosque grounds

SEREMBAN: The body of a newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned on the grounds of the Kampung Sri Jemapoh Congregational Mosque, Juasseh, Kuala Pilah near here yesterday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said they received information from a man about the discovery of the body, which was wrapped in cloth and placed in a yellow bag at 4.35 pm.

“We believe the baby was just born within the last 24 hours. Detailed investigation is being conducted under Section 318 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement last night.

He also urged those with any information about this incident to come forward to aid investigations by contacting the Kuala Pilah district police headquarters at +06 4842999 or the nearest police station. - Bernama