Body of newborn baby girl found buried in Kulim

ALOR STAR: Police found the body of a newborn baby girl buried in Kampung Limau Manis, Lunas, Kulim last night.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department deputy chief Supt Zailani Mohd Yusof said the body was found after the police questioned a 19-year-old woman who was seeking treatment at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital, Penang.

“The medical officer who treated the woman had alerted the police at 5.50pm yesterday and police officers from Bukit Mertajam police station, Penang, arrived at the hospital to investigate.

“The investigation revealed that she had given birth at 1.45am at the hostel of a factory where she was working in Seberang Perai and admitted that the baby was the result of her relationship with her 19-year-old boyfriend,” he said in a statement today.

Zailani said the woman delivered a stillborn baby and contacted the boyfriend for help.

“They carried the baby on a motorcycle to Kampung Limau Manis before burying the body and we have successfully arrested a man.

He said the post-mortem would be conducted on Sunday and the woman was still receiving treatment at the hospital while her boyfriend was detained to assist in investigations under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing birth and secretly disposing of it. — Bernama