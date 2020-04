KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a newborn baby girl was found inside a paper bag by the roadside in Seksyen 6 Wangsa Maju here on Sunday.

The baby, with her umbilical cord still attached and wrapped in brown coloured cloth, was found by the public at 10am.

Wangsa Maju OCPD Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said a witness claimed that a man and a woman had placed the paper bag on the side of the road before riding off on a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle.

However, the witness could not identify the faces of the couple, he said in a statement here today.

Rajab said the body has been sent to the forensics unit at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further investigations.

The case would be investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for intentionally concealing the birth of a child by burying or discreetly disposing of the body.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact investigation officer ASP Stephen Ganesan at 016-3767390 or any nearest police stations. — Bernama