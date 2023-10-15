Body of newborn found in Tawau Hospital toilet cistern

TAWAU: The body of a newborn boy, with the umbilical cord still intact, was found in a toilet (cistern) pump at the Tawau Hospital here yesterday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the grim find was discovered by attendants who were cleaning the women’s public toilet at the hospital’s emergency ward at 7.10 am.

“I can confirm that police received a report at 8.09 am the same day regarding the discovery of a dead baby boy in the toilet pump of the hospital,” he said today.

Jasmin said police have opened an investigation paper under Section 318 of the Penal Code, adding that the investigation is ongoing. - Bernama