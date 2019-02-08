Body of newborn girl found in dumpster

PUTRAJAYA: The body of a newborn girl was found by rubbish collectors when they emptied a dumpster into their truck on Wednesday.

It was found in the dumpster at a residential area at Prescint 18 here.

Putrajaya district police chief Asst Comm Rosly Hassan said the police received a call from the public regarding the discovery by Alam Flora workers about 9.25am.

A police team including personnel from the forensic unit was sent to the scene.

“The case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body,” he said when contacted.

Rosly added that the baby was sent to the Putrajaya Hospital for a post-mortem.