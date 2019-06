KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a newly-born baby boy stuffed in a plastic bag was found dumped at the bus stop in front of Flat Sri Intan, Jalan Bukit Permai near here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusof said a 14-year-old girl made the find at 6.40pm an alerted the police.

“A medical officer despatched to the scene from the Ampang Hospital confirmed the baby was dead,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the body was sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for forensics tests and that investigations were ongoing. — Bernama