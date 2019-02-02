Body of newly-married woman found in lake

KUANTAN: The body of a woman, who only got married last month, was found floating in the lake at Taman Bandar Indera Mahkota here, about 15 hours after she was reported missing.

Kuantan District police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the body of Sharifah Abdullah, 24, was discovered by members of the public at about 7.20am today.

“The victim is alleged to have left home on a motorcycle at 5pm yesterday and did not return. Her husband and family members searched for her in the Kuantan area at 11pm.

“The victim’s husband said she had been depressed after being involved in an accident three years ago, resulting in her suffering from stress as well,” he told reporters here today.

Police and seven firemen managed to retrieve the body, which was about two metres away from the edge of the lake.

He said the autopsy done at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here confirmed that she died due to drowning, adding that there were no signs or marks to indicate foul play and police had classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama