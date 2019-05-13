Body of one boat capsize victim in Bakun found

BINTULU: A search and rescue team for victims of a boat which overturned in Ulu Bakun, Batu Keling in Bakun Dam found the first body at 11.30pm last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue operations centre said, the body of Wahab Jambul in his 50’s who was one of the passengers of the boat, was found floating based on information received via Belaga Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“Efforts to find the second victim, Law Yew Ngee, 43, will continue today,” according to a statement issued here this morning.

In the incident on Saturday evening, both victims who were anglers fell into the water after the boat overturned when it hit a fish cage while the boat operator Siring Angah, 60, swam to safety.

Based on witness information, one of the victims who could not swim grabbed the other which led to both getting drowned. — Bernama