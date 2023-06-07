Body of one of two fishermen missing in Sungai Besar waters found

SHAH ALAM: The body of one of the two fishermen who went missing since yesterday evening in the waters of Sungai Besar was found this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Operations Division assistant director Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the victim was found by a fisherman about four nautical miles from Jetty D Muara, Sungai Haji Dorani at 9.35am.

“At 9.55am, the victim’s body was brought to the jetty and confirmed by his family who were also at the location,” he said.

According to him, the victim was identified as Kamarudin Che Om, 65, while his friend Mohd Noh Wah, 55, is still missing.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,“ he added. - Bernama