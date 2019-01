BESUT: The body of a robbery suspect who jumped into Sungai Besut two days ago in an escape bid was found today.

Jertih Fire & Rescue Station chief Hanaffi Mohd said the body of the 45-year-old man was found three metres away from the spot where he had gone into the water.

The man had attempted to rob a 62-year-old woman cattle breeder in Kampung Dengir here but fled when she screamed for help. — Bernama