Body of second missing Sarawakian angler found

LAWAS: The body of Farouk Arina Ahmad Sabri, the second angler who was reported missing while out fishing with two other friends at sea near Pulau Sari was found at 11.30pm last night.

Lawas district police chief DSP Roslan Leman said the body of Farouk, 29, who worked as a technician with Telekom Malaysia Lawas, was found by a team of firefighters and villagers.

“The victim’s remains were found at 450 m from the location where the first body was found yesterday morning,” he said in a statement this morning.

For the record, the body of businessman Yee Chee Tiong, 30, was found at 8.35am yesterday at Sungai Labi-labi, Lawas, following police report of the disappearance of three victims while out fishing in Lawas waters on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations centre in a statement said the search and rescue operation to find the third missing angler, Mohd Amirul Bakar, 26, an enforcement assistant at the Customs Department in Lawas, resumed from 7am today. — Bernama