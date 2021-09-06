Body of second victim in car swept away by strong currents found in Inanam

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a second victim in a Perodua Myvi that was swept away by strong currents last Friday has been found by the public on a riverbank near Kampung Damai, Inanam this evening.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the body of Simon Sange Tupe, 68, was found a kilometre away from the incident location at Jalan Kionsom Lama, Inanam at 1.30pm today.

“The victim’s body was taken to Hospital Queen Elizabeth I and the case was classified as sudden death,” he said to reporters today.

A video showing the car being swept by strong water currents into a nearby river, in the 6pm incident, had since gone viral.

A day after the incident the body of a man identified as Juning Maturun, 37 was found in the car after it was pulled out of the water at 11.28 am. — Bernama