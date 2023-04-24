Body of sexagenarian found in padi field

BACHOK: A 68-year-old man was found dead in a padi field in Pengkalan Haji Ali here yesterday.

Police have ruled out foul play.

Bachok district police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the body was found by a member of the public at 1.16 pm.

“Investigations revealed that the body was found in a supine position in a puddle of water. There were no injuries on the body.

“Police also did not find any objects that could be linked to the man’s death. The case has been classified as a sudden death,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama