Body of suspected hit-and-run victim found in Setiu

BANDAR PERMAISURI: The body of a fisherman was found in the bushes near here yesterday, suspected to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident several hours earlier.

Setiu district police chief DSP Afandi Hussin said the victim, identified as Jamaludin Yusof, 39, was found at KM 57, Penarik, here at about 6.30 p.m. by passers-by.

“The victim was believed to have been involved in an accident several hours before he was found. The victim may have been hit by another vehicle or skidded on his own.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that there were traces of a collision on the back of his motorcycle and the victim died at the scene.

“The body has been taken to Setiu Hospital for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Afandi said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama