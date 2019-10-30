Body of teen feared drowned found

KUALA TERENGGANU: The body of a Form Two student who was feared drowned while fishing at Kampung Tuan Chik river, Bukit Tunggal, here, was found about 50m from the location where he was last seen at 11.02am, today.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said the remains of Danial Danish Mohd Jasmin, 14, were taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for post-mortem.

“The victim’s body was found floating face down by the Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) personnel who were carrying out the search and rescue operation,” she said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the victim with four friends were fishing at Kampung Tuan Chik river before he was swept away by strong currents at 2.45pm. — Bernama