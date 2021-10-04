Body of teen feared drowned found on Labuan’s Sg Miri beach

LABUAN: The body of a teenage boy was found washed ashore on the Sg Miri beach here after he was reported missing while swimming with his stepbrother there yesterday.

A search and rescue team from the Labuan Fire and Rescue Department found the body of Al Saeif Manahan, 17, who was from a nearby village, at 5 am today.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail said the teenager and his stepbrother Al Faiez Rizal Adnan, 23, were out swimming when the tragedy occurred at about 2 pm on Sunday.

The step-siblings were believed to have gone for the swim at about 1 pm before the incident happened.

Ismaidi said Al Faiez was rescued not far from the beach about half an hour after the SAR operation was launched.-Bernama