Body of teenager feared drowned off Tanjung Balau Beach found

KOTA TINGGI: The body of a 13-year-old girl, who was feared to have drowned after she went for an outing with a group of friends off the Tanjung Balau Beach in Bandar Penawar here, was found at 2.37 pm today.

Kota Tinggi District Police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the body of Nurish Qhalisya Suhailizam was found by a team of rescuers about 50 metres (m) from where she was reported to have drowned.

“The victim’s body was found stuck in a rock crevice and it has been sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital (HKT) for post-mortem,” he told reporters here today.

He said the victim and five others - siblings Mohd Asyraf Syazwan Mohd Fairuz, 7, and Nur Azrin Syazwani, 13; Siti Alesya Qistina Mustafa, Siti Nur Alysya Abdullah and Nur Zurin Hafeeza Mohd Azhari, also all 13 - had gone there this morning for an outing after getting permission from their respective families.

He said Mohd Asyraf Syazwan and Nur Azrin are reported to be in critical condition and are being monitored at the HKT intensive care unit while the other three are safe. - Bernama