Body of unidentified boy found floating in Kampung Tanjung Aru

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a young boy, believed to be a foreigner, was found floating in the sea near Kampung Tanjung Aru at Jalan Coastal here this evening.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim was found by two teenagers at 1.45 pm before they alerted the police.

He said based on an examination, the victim, about 10-years-old, had a small bump on his forehead, after he was believed to have hit a rock in strong currents.

The body was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding the case has been classified as sudden death.

Police urged those whose family members is missing or have relevant information to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama