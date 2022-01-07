Body of unidentified man found floating in Sungai Linggi

SEREMBAN: The body of an unidentified man in his 30’s was found floating in Sungai Linggi, Kampung Linsum, near here yesterday evening.

Seremban police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said police rushed to the location on being alerted of the discovery by a man at about 1.50 pm.

“Initial investigation by the criminal division of Seremban district police headquarters and the Negeri Sembilan contingent headquarters forensic found no marks or signs relating to criminal acts on the unclothed body.

“The remains were later handed over to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Forensic Department here at 5.30 pm for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said a sudden death investigation paper was opened and investigations are still going on. — Bernama