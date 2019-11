JOHOR BARU: The decomposing body of a man believed to be a local, was found floating in Sungai Kim Kim near a fishing pond in Jalan Cermai, Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang two days ago.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be determined as no identification documents were found on him was clad only in black tracksuit pants.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said the body of the victim, believed to be in his 40s was found by members of the public at 11.41am.

“The body was retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Department. Checks by the forensic team did not find any signs of injury on the body,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the 170cm tall victim was a fair-skinned man and weighed around 90kg adding that the case had been classified as sudden death.

Anyone with missing family members or information on the case is urged to contact the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters at 073864222 or go to the nearest police station. — Bernama