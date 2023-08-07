Body of unidentified man found near jetty

NIBONG TEBAL: The body of an unidentified man was found yesterday with his stomach slit open and his neck tied with a stone block in the estuary near the Bagan Bukit Tambun jetty.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) Supt Ng Ah Thiam said the man’s body was found around 11.45 am by the public before the police were alerted.

“Examination of the body found that the victim’s hands and feet were bound with rope. In addition, cut wounds were found on the abdomen, presumably caused by a sharp weapon.

“Police are not ruling out the possibility that the man was killed before being thrown into the sea,” he said in a statement today.

When the man was found, he was wearing a collared, short-sleeved red t-shirt with the words ‘US Pizza’ and black boxer shorts.

Ng said the body was sent to Sungai Bakap hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Those with information can contact senior investigating officer ASP Mohd Hafiz Mohd Noor at 019-465 0777 or the SPS Police hotline (04-5858222) or Penang police contingent headquarters at 04-2221522,” he said. - Bernama