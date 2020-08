PAPAR: The body of a woman suspected to have been murdered was found by the roadside at KM 30 Jalan Papar-Beaufort in Papar yesterday.

Papar district police chief DSP Batholomew Ak Umpit said a truck driver stumbled upon the body at 9.30am.

There was blood in her nose and a stab wound on the left rib, he said in a statement here.

Batholomew said the victim was in her 30s but her identity had not been established. — Bernama