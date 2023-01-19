Body of woman found in undergrowth in Marang

MARANG: The body of a woman was found in undergrowth by the roadside along the Kampung Alor Gali-Wakaf Tapai road here, this afternoon.

Marang District Police Chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the body of the woman, believed to be in her 20s to 30s, was found at around 2.30 pm lying on her back by members of the public who were looking for palas leaves in the area.

“The woman was fully clothed and there were no signs of a struggle or blood stains where the body was found. The forensic team’s examination also found no stab wounds or cuts on the body.

“In fact, her jewellery such as rings and a necklace, believed to be of gold, were still on her,“ he said in a statement.

He said at the moment there were no indications that she had been murdered and that the case is being investigated as a sudden death.

He added that the identity of the woman had yet to be ascertained as no identification documents were found.

He urged anyone who has lost a female family member to immediately contact the Marang District Police Headquarters at 09-6182222. - Bernama