Body of woman wrapped in blanket found in Damansara apartment

PETALING JAYA: A father made a gruesome discovery after he found his daughter’s body wrapped in a blanket at an apartment in Prima Damansara here yesterday.

The corpse of the victim, a 30-year-old single mother, identified as Nor Hidayah Ahmad, was found at 5.30pm, said Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din.

“The father who went to visit his daughter suspected something amiss when he detected foul smell coming from his the victim’s house,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

The deceased, who is a factory worker lived with her six-year-old son in the apartment unit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim died within the last 24 hours.

Mohd Zani said the police are now looking for the victim’s ex-husband, from Johol, Negri Sembilan, to facilitate investigation.

It is also learnt that victim had been divorced for three months.

The body has been sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.