PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who impersonated as a doctor to sexually harassed 24 women over the telephone.

The man, who has criminal records for impersonating a public servant and rioting, was held a hotel in Klang at 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Police said the victims were women who had undergone a compulsory pre-marriage medical examination.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat today said the man called his victims purportedly to brief them on the outcome of their medical check-up.

He would then tell his victims that they were suffering from serious ailments such as breast cancer, breast lumps and circulatory problems.

“He would then direct them to squat and stroke their private parts and caress their breasts. We received three police reports last months. Further checks showed that there 21 reports lodged nationwide by different victims. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain how he obtained particulars of the victims,“ he said.

Fadzil said a handphone believed to have used to make the calls was recovered. The man is under a two-day remand.