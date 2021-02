PETALING JAYA: The purported list of exorbitant fees charged by private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients is fake.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said the so-called list of charges going viral on social media must have been done by some irresponsible parties.

He said he had no idea where the figures came from or how those who posted it got the figures.

Kuljit urged the public not to be taken in by the viral posting but to enquire from hospitals on the cost.

“Each private hospital has their own charges and it differs from hospital to hospital,” he told theSun yesterday.

“A number of factors come into play such as location, type of hospital and treatment sought by a patient.”

Kuljit said by law, all private hospitals have to give an estimate of the cost for treating a patient before admitting a person.

He said the charges for those receiving Covid-19 treatment will be about the same as those receiving treatment for other viral infections such as influenza. They will vary depending on the kind of treatment – the milder the infection, the lower the charges.

“There may be extra charges for the use of Personal Protection Equipment when treating a Covid-19 patient.

“The charges should be nominal,” he said, adding that the treatment will not be more expensive just because a person has Covid-19.

He said no matter what type of treatment a person is seeking at a private hospital, a patient will be required to put a deposit, and this will differ from hospital to hospital.

Most of the bigger hospitals are able to treat Covid-19 patients and have an isolation area for such patients, but they still have to carry on treating patients with other ailments.

“Private hospitals that can treat Covid-19 patients nationwide is decided by the Health Ministry, although in principle these hospitals have agreed to take on Covid-19 patients,” he added.

“The number of Covid-19 patients that a private hospital can treat will depend on its capacity and ability.”

Kuljit said this will also differ from hospital to hospital as some can take in more patients than others.

Some patients may need to use ventilators and the charge for this will depend on the number of days a person may need it, he added.