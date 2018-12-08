Bomb scare: Seven people arrested in Ipoh

IPOH: Police have arrested seven people in connection with a hoax bomb scare at a fast food outlet in Ipoh Garden here last night.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said the suspects, aged between 20 and 33, were all employees at the fast food outlet.

They are in remand for four days until Dec 11 to facilitate police investigation, he said when contacted here today.

In the incident about 9pm yesterday, about 20 workers and customers at the fast food outlet were ordered to vacate the premises following a bomb threat.

A bomb squad from the Perak police contingent was sent to the scene and after inspecting the place for one and a half hour found the bomb scare was a hoax and that the two storey building was safe. — Bernama