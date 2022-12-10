Bomba heli sends food aid to longhouses cut off by floods in Sarawak

SIBU: A helicopter of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) was used to send dry foodstuff to 140 heads of household (KIR) at four flood-affected longhouses in Bukit Mabong district, Kapit, today.

It would take about five to six hours by four-wheel-drive if using the logging track during bad weather to reach the longhouses, so a helicopter was used instead.

Bukit Mabong district officer, Robert Liman Deli said the foodstuff were distributed to the flood victims who could not evacuate to around Sungai Mujong upstream and the affected longhouses were Rumah (Rh) James Saka Bujai (63 KIR), Rh Ejon Aji (24), Rh Umbar Bunsu (31) and Rh Ambu Sungai Tiau (22).

He said these four longhouses were among nine affected by floods and landslides in the district, resulting in road connectivity being cut off.

“Two fights were made, with the first heading for Rh Umbar Bunsu and Rh Ambu at Sungai Tiau and the second to Rh James Saka Bujai and Rh Ejon Aji,” he said in a statement.

Also affected were the teachers and staff of four primary schools, namely, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mujong Tengah (16 affected KIR), SK Nanga Tiau (9), SK Nanga Oyan (18) and SK Oyan Tengah (14).

Earlier, food aid were transported to Rh Jimmy Jarraw Kumbang (10 households) at Nanga Sekeroh, Rh Saba Duat (32) at Nanga Segerugo, Rh Nawin Salau (30) at Nanga Sungai Oyan, Rh. Anting Mangai (19) at Batu Bansu and Rh Alex Jawong (30) at Sungai Suau. - Bernama