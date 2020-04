JOHOR BARU: A six-year-old boy was rescued by a team of firefighters after getting his finger stuck in a plughole in the kitchen sink at his home in Kampung Sawah Dato’ near Mersing last night.

Mersing Fire and Rescue station operations commander senior fire officer II Anuar Hussien said the state operations centre received an emergency call at 11.36 pm via the MERS 999 line.

“A team of 10 firefighters together with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machine and the station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van were rushed to the home of Mohd Asyraf Hakimi Abd Rahman, six, and found the boy’s right finger was stuck in the plughole of the kitchen sink,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar said the firefighters rescued the boy after cutting the sink with special equipment and the operation was completed at 12.07 am. - Bernama