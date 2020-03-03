Bomba saves three-month-old baby trapped in car

JOHOR BARU: Firemen rescued a three-month-old baby boy trapped for nearly 30 minutes in his mother’s car, in front of his babysitter’s house in Taman Universiti here this morning.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Azlan Ramli, said seven members from the station rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 7.20am.

“It is understood that during the incident, the baby’s mother got out of her car to drop off her child at the babysitter’s house when the car suddenly locked from the inside with the engine still running,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohd Azlan said the child’s mother as well as passers-by had tried to open the car door while waiting for the rescue team but to no avail.

The crying infant was rescued within five minutes by the firemen who used special tools to open the Proton Preve car door. - Bernama