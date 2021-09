THE month of August was the last of the three-month period when some 800,000 civil servants or half of the total workforce have had a small percentage of their fixed monthly allowance deducted for a worthy cause.

It’s quite rare that this is done in the history of the civil service, by far the nation’s biggest employer, but it’s for a truly noble cause indeed.

Let me provide some background on this. In this column in April, I had proposed a token RM10 monthly contribution from our 1.6 million civil servants for just three months, which means that at the end of the exercise about RM48 million would be raised rather seamlessly.

Just to refresh our readers’ memory, my proposal was for the money to be used as a bonus for the thousands of our frontliners who have in the past 18 months been working without a break under tremendous stress and risks, battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quite a large number of these truly unsung heroes have themselves been infected with the virus while handling Covid-19 positive patients in highly challenging and congested conditions, and many have succumbed to the infections, too.

When there was no reaction to this proposal for quite some time, I texted a note in June to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali as a friendly reminder.

To my most pleasant surprise and in fact jubilation, I promptly received a WhatsApp text from him saying that this was being done.

Attached to the WhatsApp note was his press statement announcing that civil servants of various categories would be contributing a portion of their fixed allowance from June for three months to the National Disaster Relief Fund to cover Covid-19 related expenses.

But instead of a RM10 monthly contribution from the entire workforce, Zuki decided that only half of them would chip in proportionately based on their grades.

The higher their grades or income the more their contribution while frontliners, who are giving virtually their blood, sweat and tears containing the pandemic, are exempted from contributing.

The total contributions are estimated to raise RM30 million compared with RM48 million as per my proposal, which in Zuki’s own words was “to show solidarity in the civil service in facing this health crisis”.

If it’s not too late, I take the liberty here to reiterate my original proposal that instead of the RM30 million collection being donated to the National Disaster Relief Fund, it be channelled to pay a well-deserved year-end bonus to the thousands of Covid-19 frontliners who are mostly from the Health Ministry.

The rationale for this is that the government is already allocating practically an unlimited amount running into hundreds of billions for the relief fund to fight the pandemic and another RM30 million is akin to a drop in the ocean and doesn’t make any difference.

But it would certainly mean a huge morale booster for our frontliners, especially those in the lower income bracket. Furthermore, no amount of words can do justice for all their selfless sacrifices, while the majority of their counterparts in the civil service are working in the safe environment of their own homes.

Apart from frontliners, in the true meaning of the word, there are thousands of other Health Ministry staff working behind the scenes like the technical staff manning the over 160 government hospitals and the thousands of clinics, who should be included if this bonus proposal is accepted.

Like the frontliners, they too, have been working without taking their annual leave.

It is my humble appeal on behalf of the rakyat to our new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob to sympathetically consider this and for Zuki as well to offer his strong support.

I spoke to Adnan Mat, the president of Cuepacs, the congress of unions in the civil service, and he was naturally excited about the proposal.

Giving his full backing, he said what needs to be done is to ensure its smooth implementation without being bogged down by too much bureaucracy.

Prominent social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Lee Thye is a strong supporter of the proposal to reward frontliners with a bonus for their unconditional effort.

“It should be allocated as a bonus to all frontliners in recognition of their tremendous sacrifices in the war against Covid-19.

“These frontliners should be duly incentivised for their service to the nation in managing a national health crisis,” he told me.

Like I always harp on in my column, at the end of the day, what matters is for decision makers to use their common sense. Common sense matters.

And common sense dictates that our frontliners more than anything, deserve this bonus.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com