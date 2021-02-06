Book: Ahmad Maslan lodges police report against Tommy Thomas

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5: UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan lodged a police report against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas today regarding his book that allegedly twisted the country’s history and insulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

He claimed that references linking Tun Abdul Razak to the May 13, 1969 incident contained in the book entitled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness were seditious and malicious, and could cause hatred towards the government.

“I made the report for the police to begin investigations on him, especially under Sections 3 and 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for sedition, Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972 and Section 500 of the Penal Code,” he told reporters at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah confirmed receiving the report and said that further investigations were underway.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had earlier said that seven police reports were received and two investigation papers were opened in relation to the case.- Bernama